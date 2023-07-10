Ghoomer tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is making its much-anticipated return for its 14th edition. Taking place from August 11th to 20th, 2023, the festival promises to captivate audiences with an unforgettable opening night that sets the stage for a remarkable cinematic experience. Gearing up for one of its most impressive opening nights to date, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne presents R Balki's highly anticipated film, Ghoomer, as the festival opener.

R Balki directorial Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher set for world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, Ghoomer tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. R Balki, renowned for his emotionally charged narratives, has solidified his position as one of Indian cinema's most powerful storytellers.

With the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne now garnering international recognition, the festival's opening night on August 12th, 2023, is set to be an extraordinary event attended by the film's esteemed cast and creators. This grand occasion marks the beginning of an awe-inspiring journey, showcasing the best of Indian cinema.

R Balki and Abhishek Bachchan said in a joint statement, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer”.

Adding to this, Saiyami Kher said, “I am thrilled & extremely honoured that Ghoomer will be the opening film at IFFM. This is a film very very close to my heart. Playing a sport on screen was always my dream, I have been manifesting it since I started acting. I’m so glad it’s finally come true. For me, this film is much beyond the sport. It’s a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It has been the most physically and emotionally demanding film I have done. Feels extra special that people will be watching Ghoomer at IFFM for the first time. Couldn’t have asked for anything better coming to the land of the great Shayne Warne to showcase our film”.

This year, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is raising the bar even higher, presenting a lineup of exciting events at iconic venues across Melbourne. From the renowned Hammer Hamer Hall to the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria, these iconic locations will serve as the backdrop for a series of exhilarating festival events.

More Pages: Ghoomer Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.