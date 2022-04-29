As a part of the ongoing forthcoming film presentations at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this year, Paramount Pictures revealed the title of the next installment of John Krasinski's horror franchise. Titled A Quiet Place: Day One, the spin-off film teases a prequel story set right as the aliens arrive on Earth as revealed during a sizzle reel at Paramount's CinemaCon panel.

A Quiet Place: Day One prequel announced at CinemaCon

This new title certainly suggests the possibility of an entire film taking place at the earliest moments of the invasion. As Collider notes, the first A Quiet Place followed a family trying to survive after vicious aliens started to roam the planet. These aliens are entirely blind, but they are extra sensitive to sounds, forcing humans to develop clever ways to move on with their lives in safety. Paramount started to develop a franchise around the blind aliens, with Krasinski returning as director of a sequel released last year. Krasinski is also set to helm a third chapter in the leading franchise, currently in early development and aiming at a 2025 release.

The original A Quiet Place landed in theaters back in 2018 and became a box-office and critical success. After the amazing response, A Quiet Place Part II arrived in 2021, again written and directed by Krasinski, which was again a box-office hit. The spin-off film originally had filmmaker Mike Nichols attached to helm, though he parted ways with the project last October. Plot details and cast for A Quiet Place Part III and the spin-off film are being kept under wraps for the time being. Its unknown how much of that original concept for the spinoff will be incorporated into the upcoming Day One and what misadventures await the Abbott family.

