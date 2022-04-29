comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.04.2022 | 5:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trending at No. 1 on Netflix in India, Pakistan, Australia, UAE

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After receiving tremendous love and appreciation from fans, the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi arrived on Netflix from April 26, 2022 onwards. Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most defining Indian films of the year and fans across India and throughout the world will be able to enjoy this deftly crafted story with friends and family at home or while on the go on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu. Based on the book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai", written by S. Hussain Zaid, the story of Gangubai Kathiwadi revolves around the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, a small town in Gujarat, who had no choice but to embrace what life threw at her and swing it in her favour. The film brings together the finest of performances, music, artwork, and visuals that will evoke all the emotions. It has been written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali Productions.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi trending at No. 1 on Netflix in India, Pakistan, Australia, UAE

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trending at No. 1 on Netflix in India, Pakistan, Australia, UAE

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house shared some details from the recently streaming film which is trending at No. 1 in countries including India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, and UAE among others. It is also in the top 10 in several regions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pen Movies (@penmovies)

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios.) The film features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Bhargava among others.

ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra involves a secret society, a mysterious connection, and an epic love story between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection , Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

A Quiet Place: Day One prequel announced at…

Tiger Shroff pushes the envelope by showing…

James Corden gets emotional as he announces…

Anees Bazmee confirms No Entry sequel with…

Juliette Binoche and Ralph Fiennes to…

John Wick: Chapter 4 takes on bad guys in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification