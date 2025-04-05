The couple, who met on the sets of Satrangi Sasural, have mutually decided to part ways.

Television actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai have officially announced their separation, bringing an end to their nine-year-long marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of Zee TV’s Satrangi Sasural in 2014, shared the news through a heartfelt social media statement.

Ravish Desai took to Instagram to confirm the same, and wrote, “After much contemplation and thought Mugdha and I decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. It’s been more than a year now. We have had a beautiful journey together that of love, friendship and respect and that would continue all our lives.”

While the actors had maintained a low profile regarding their personal lives over the past year, they also asserted in their statement about refraining from believing false rumours. “We request our beloved fans, well-wishers, and the media to be kind and supportive and give us the privacy we need to heal. Kindly do not believe in any false stories and statements. Thank you for your love and support,” their statement read.

Despite their decision to part ways, their statement emphasized mutual respect and a continued bond of friendship. The announcement comes as a surprise to fans who had admired the couple for their strong off-screen bond and shared appearances. Mugdha, known widely for her role as Prachi Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, has continued to receive praise for her performance in the show. Ravish, on the other hand, was recently seen in key roles in the films CTRL and Vijay 69, both released in 2024.

The announcement serves as another reminder of the importance of mental well-being and personal space, even for public figures. As both Mugdha and Ravish continue on their individual journeys, they have thanked their fans for their love and understanding through this transition.

