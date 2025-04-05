While details are under wraps, it is being said that the actors will take on surprising characters deviating from their villainous screen presence.

Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, both recently recognised for their powerful portrayals of antagonists on screen, are set to appear together in the much-anticipated directorial debut of Aryan Khan, the Netflix series - The Badass of Bollywood. But this time, they’re not taking on the villain role.

Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal to feature in unexpected roles in the Aryan Khan directorial debut – The Badass of Bollywood

This project which is expected to be the launchpad of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, has already generated curiosity for its title and high-profile cast. Now we hear that it has taken an unconventional approach by casting Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal in roles that go against their recent on-screen images. Deol, who played the ruthless Abrar in Animal, and Juyal, known for his portrayal of Fani in Kill, will now be seen in entirely different shades in this upcoming show.

A source close to the project shared, “It’s a deliberate creative decision to cast Bobby and Raghav against type. In the recent times, both of them have built a reputation for playing brooding, powerful antagonists, so watching them in completely new avatars will be a refreshing change for the audience. Their chemistry is electric, and Aryan has tapped into a side of them that hasn't been seen before. It’s a bold move that’s going to pay off in a big way.”

This marks the first time that Deol and Juyal will share screen space. Both actors have undergone a notable shift in their careers — Bobby Deol’s second phase in the industry has seen him move toward more layered, intense characters, while Raghav Juyal, who began his career as a dancer and reality show contestant, has steadily evolved into a performer capable of darker, more grounded roles.

In The Badass of Bollywood, however, both are stepping away from their darker personas. While plot details are still under wraps, the show is expected to blend high-octane action with an unconventional narrative. The directorial approach of Aryan Khan, paired with such unexpected casting choices, has sparked wide interest within the industry and among audiences. With a title that suggests action and attitude, The Badass of Bollywood looks to offer more than just surface spectacle.

As the project moves ahead, all eyes are on how Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal will adapt to roles that challenge their established screen personas. For fans of both actors, it’s a chance to see a different side — and for Aryan Khan, a notable start to his journey as a director.

