Salman Khan is one of the most beloved superstars in the country, with a filmography that boasts some truly remarkable films. Among them, one of his most loved and appreciated films is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in 2015. Not only did he deliver one of the finest performances of his career, but the film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Salman Khan in talks for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 with V. Vijayendra Prasad? Here’s what we know!

Salman Khan's fans have always eagerly awaited a sequel to the film, and speculation suggests that he is in discussions with screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. According to an independent industry source, “Salman Khan has met V. Vijayendra Prasad a couple of days back. They have come up with an idea and discussions are on that could be for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Moreover, there is a chance of possible collaboration between V. Vijayendra Prasad and director Kabir Khan, the trio is coming together. However, nothing has been finalized yet."

While the original film touched hearts with its emotional narrative and won widespread acclaim, it will be exciting to see, what direction the sequel might take.

Moreover, V. Vijayendra Prasad is regarded as one of the most successful screenwriters in India and is the only writer to have contributed to several of the biggest films in Indian cinema. His notable works include Bobbili Simham (1994), Magadheera (2009), Eega (2012), the Baahubali duology (2015–2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and RRR (2022).

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s DIE-HARD fan opens up after Sikandar’s debacle: “The audience in my show was laughing. Woh dekh kar dil ko chubb raha tha; we fail to understand why Salman can’t realize (that he’s going wrong). He must take a break”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.