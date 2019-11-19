Bollywood Hungama

Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit Samrat; says he is here to stay

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For a long time, there have been rumours of Pagalapanti co-stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dating each other. Well, the rumours have now proven to be true. Kriti Kharbanda in a recent interview to a daily said that she is indeed dating co-star Pulkit.

Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit Samrat; says he is here to stay

Speaking about her relationship with Pulkit, Kriti said that they are not rumours. She said that they are dating each other and she wanted her parents to be the first to know about it. The actress believes that there is the right time to talk about everything and for them, it took five months to make their relationship public. The Housefull 4 actress said that she is in a very happy place and has no qualms admitting that she is dating Pulkit Samrat.

In an earlier interview with a news agency, Kriti said that they share great chemistry and that Pulkit is special to her. Kriti is all praise for the Fukrey actor. Talking about the chemistry they share, she said that they even complete each other’s sentences while talking. She said that they no more need to talk to each other to understand what the other has to say. She further said that Pulkit is very impressive in the way he carries himself and the respect he has towards his seniors and co-stars. She said that he is a good person and is here to stay.

Pulkit and Kriti have earlier worked together in the 2018 movie Veerey Ki Wedding and will next be seen together in the film Pagalpanti.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda dropped out of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre? 

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection

