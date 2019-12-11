Arjun Reddy debutante Shalini Pandey is all set to make her way to Bollywood with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The rumours have been rife for the last couple of months but it’s now confirmed. Shalini Pandey had mesmerized everyone with her infectious charm and acting prowess in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Shalini debuts with this Yash Raj Films production whose storyline celebrates women empowerment. The talented young actress will also be managed by YRF going forward.

YRF has always discovered supremely talented outsiders like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, etc who have become stars in their own right. So, one can imagine that Shalini will definitely be an actress to watch out for given YRF’s trust in backing her as the leading lady opposite a powerhouse performer like Ranveer.

The producer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Maneesh Sharma, who has cast Shalini in the film speaks highly of this 25-year old actress. “Our script and the vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the leading lady’s part. Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that we knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and we have real confidence in backing her talent. She’s really going to catch your attention in Jayeshbhai Jordaar!” says Maneesh.

Shalini started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) before working in the Telugu industry. Despite not knowing Telugu fluently, Shalini prepared herself thoroughly to do her own dubbing in Arjun Reddy and was widely appreciated for her performance. She has also worked in the cult classic Mahanati.

About her big-ticket Bollywood debut Shalini says, “Being given the opportunity to be signed on as a talent and also being cast under the Yash Raj Films banner is truly any artist’s dream. I’ve been blessed with this huge chance to show my mettle in the Hindi film industry and I’m incredibly thankful for it. I’m also very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of our generation and also one of the most versatile actors too. I’m thrilled about being paired opposite to him and this inspires me to prepare myself thoroughly to deliver the best.”

The script is penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer is directing Ranveer in a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and the superstar will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time. The film is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma.

