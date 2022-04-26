South Korean singer-songwrite-producer, who is globally recognized for his 2014 smash hit single ‘Gangnam Style,’ is returning with his ninth full studio album Psy 9th and the title track is produced by BTS’ SUGA.

PSY announces title track ‘That That’ produced by SUGA of BTS in his upcoming ninth album, teaser unveiled

As the singer-songwriter dropped several teasers for his upcoming single, in a series of tweets through his official Twitter account, PSY shared that his brand-new single ‘That That’, which will certainly be the title track of his upcoming full-length album Psy 9th, is produced by BTS’ SUGA.

In a video, both PSY and SUGA shared their opinions on working together as they unveiled more details about the most anticipated track. The song is set to drop this Friday, April 29, with a music video and the rest of “Psy 9th".

The accompanying teaser for the ‘That That’ music video opens with PSY in a Wild West-esque town wearing a cowboy outfit running towards the camera before tripping and falling.

In another teaser, PSY and SUGA also speak of the time they met each other for the first time and how they feel like they’ve become good friends. “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” Psy said. “[SUGA] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap.”

Meanwhile, SUGA noted that he had initially been “nervous” about working with Psy because “he’s many years my senior and someone so who’s so well-respected in the business”.

However, the BTS member added that it actually “felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way.”

Psy 9th marks PSY’s first comeback in about five years, following last album “PSY 8th 4X2 = 8,” which was released in May 2017. The forthcoming album will officially drop on April 29 which includes features with Suzy, HWA SA, Tablo, Crush among others.

Also Read: BTS’ SUGA, Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Hee Sun donate Rs. 62 lakh each to aid wildfire victims

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.