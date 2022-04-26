Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as global superstar Bad Bunny, will star as Marvel antihero comic character El Muerto and will lead the standalone comic book film for Sony Pictures.

Bad Bunny to play Spider-Man character El Muerto for Sony; becomes first Latino actor to lead a Marvel live-action film

The news came out of CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas, during Sony’s panel where Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance. As Deadline notes, the character of El Muerto aka Juan Carlos was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match in which he nearly unmasked the webslinger before being stung by Spider-Man with a paralyzing poison. After his oppressor El Dorado came to claim his life, he was saved by Spider-Man, after which the two team up to defeat Dorado. Introduced by Sony Motion Pictures Group president Sanford Panitch at CinemaCon, the Grammy Award-winning artist will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie.

On stage at CinemaCon, Sony brass suggested Ocasio will portray an antihero on the verge of inheriting his father’s power. The film will be released on January 12, 2024, said Panitch. Bad Bunny made a brief appearance at the Monday evening presentation at The Forum at Caesars Palace, where he talked about working on the film. “This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life, it’s amazing. It’s incredible,” he said. “I love wrestling, I grew up watching wrestling and now I’m a wrestler … I think it’s the perfect role for me. It will be epic, I’m sure.” The film comes after Sony recently dated Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, which marked the first female character from the Spider-Man universe to get a standalone film.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, who soared to global superstardom with chart-topping songs and a Grammy win, last year began making appearances on WWE. The musician, who also appeared in Narcos: Mexico, will make his film debut in another film Sony teased on Monday. In Bullet Train, he’ll star alongside Brad Pitt as an assassin.

