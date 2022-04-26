After Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi will now be making his entry into Rohit Shetty’s team in his mega digital series Indian Police Force. Rohit Shetty and Prime Video’s action series is currently filming.

Vivek Oberoi joins Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s action series Indian Police Force

Vivek shared the first look on social media with a caption that read, "Charged to join the best force, “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!"

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video and it will have an eight-episode arc. The series will be jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and his Chief Assistant Director Sushwanth Prakash. The series is currently being shot in Mumbai.

