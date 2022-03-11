South Korean juggernaut BTS’ SUGA, actresses Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Hee Sun have each made generous donations for the victims of wildfires raging across Uljin, North Gyeongsang and Samcheok, Gangwon in Korea.

BTS’ SUGA, Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Hee Sun donate Rs. 62 lakh each to aid wildfire victims

As various Korean media outlets report, BTS member Suga, who recently turned 29 on March 9, celebrated his birthday by making a thoughtful donation of 100 million won (Rs. 62 lakh approx.) to help those affected by the ongoing wildfire on the eastern coast of Korea.

The silent donation was revealed when Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief shared that the artist donated as a way of celebrating his birthday. “I hope [my donation] will be used for residents who are suffering from the damages of the wildfire,” the idol said of his warm gesture.

Actress Jun Ji Hyun also donated 100 million won (around Rs. 62 lakh) for the victims of wildfire, as reported by the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief on Thursday. Actress Kim Hee Sun also came forward to show her support and donated 100 million won (around Rs. 62 lakh) through the Republic of Korea National Red Cross.

