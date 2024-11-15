Nikhil Dwivedi is set to bring a fresh take on the iconic folklore of Naagin, with Shraddha Kapoor cast in the legendary role.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi revives iconic folklore of Naagin with Shraddha Kapoor in lead role: “It has taken us three years to script it”

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi is set to revitalize the iconic folklore of Naagin with his upcoming project, casting Shraddha Kapoor in the legendary role. In a recent interview with India Today Digital, Dwivedi revealed that Shraddha was his first choice for the character.

Dwivedi shared an update on the film. He said, “Finally, the script is ready now. It has taken us three years to script it. We have redone the entire script three times, and now I can say that it's finally ready.”

Further discussing his decision to make Naagin, Dwivedi explained, “Firstly, it's a completely brand-new subject. It has no connection with previous films. The reason for me making this film is that Indian folklore is actually very rich in ideas. We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake. Give us a chance, and we’ll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film.”

When asked about his casting decision, Dwivedi explained that Shraddha's versatility and screen presence made her the perfect fit for Naagin. Dwivedi said, “It was decided from the beginning that only Shraddha Kapoor would play Naagin. We’re thrilled that she’s on board. She has an ethereal quality about her.”

Talking about Shraddha's reaction to the film, Dwivedi said, " She jumped at it. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready. We are just figuring out how to take it on floors as soon as possible. It will most likely go on floors next year."

Naagin was announced a while ago but was reportedly put on hold. Shraddha recently experienced massive success with Stree 2, which broke several records upon its release and further solidified her standing in the industry.

