Shahid Kapoor’s anticipated mythological action film, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, has encountered unexpected delays. Announced with considerable enthusiasm in March at an Amazon Prime Video event, the film was set to be one of the streaming platform’s most ambitious projects from India. Directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B Ravi and produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Amazon Studios, Ashwatthama was designed to rival international fantasy-action films. However, eight months later, production has been put on hold due to significant budget constraints and logistical challenges.

Budget Overrun Concerns

According to a report by Mid-Day, the project was initially set with a substantial budget of over Rs 500 crore. Yet as pre-production advanced, costs began to escalate rapidly. The report quoted an insider saying, “The project’s scale was enormous. The idea was to create something that could rival international fantasy-action films. Ashwatthama was supposed to be shot across multiple countries. But as we began working out the logistics and coordinating shoots across international locations, it became clear that staying within budget would be a serious challenge.”

In addition to these challenges, Pooja Entertainment’s financial situation reportedly added pressure, further complicating the production process. This increase in budget and logistical complexity led to a decision to pause production until these issues could be resolved.

Shahid Kapoor Shifts Focus

Shahid Kapoor, who had already begun physical training for the role, is now said to have shifted his attention to an upcoming project with director Vishal Bhardwaj. Kapoor’s character in Ashwatthama was intended to bring a modern-day twist to the legendary warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, blending mythological elements with a contemporary narrative.

Industry Caution Around High-Budget Films

A trade insider highlighted that market conditions have made studios more cautious about approving high-budget projects. “Given the current state of the market, studios are being cautious about green-lighting mega-budget films. A project like Ashwatthama comes with a lot of risk,” the insider noted.

With production on Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues now on hold, there remains uncertainty about when or if it will resume. Amazon Studios and Pooja Entertainment have yet to make official statements, and producer Vashu Bhagnani has not commented on the matter.

