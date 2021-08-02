Over a month ago, reports stated that Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of Rakshasudu. While the news isn't confirmed yet about him leading the project, producer Koneru Satyanarayana has revealed that the actor indeed approached them for the film's rights for the Hindi remake.

Koneru Satyanarayana was supposed to remake Rakshasudu in Bollywood but COVID-19 played a spoilsport. "Akshay Kumar has approached us to give the rights to Pooja Films and we readily gave away the rights as we felt he would be perfect for the role. Since we could not do the film, we gave the rights to Pooja Films. Ramesh Varma will be making his Bollywood debut with the movie," he said a statement.

Rakshasudu, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas, is a story about Arun, a newly appointed police sub-inspector, who goes after a notorious serial killer who targets teenage girls. However, his mission soon comes at a terrible price.

Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the release of Bellbottom which is bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment. The film releases on August 19. Apart from this, he has Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan among others.

