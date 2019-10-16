Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.10.2019 | 10:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Producer Bhushan Kumar is all praises for the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the first looks of the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday out, the fans are in love with their never-seen-before avatars. Even though it is the remake of Sanjay Kumar’s 1978 hit namesake, the makers have assured their fans that there is a new twist in the film. Calling Ananya Panday a surprise package, the director Mudassar Aziz has assured that it is a light-hearted film that analyses what makes people stray. Other than the name and log-line, this film is nothing like the 1978 hit.

Producer Bhushan Kumar is all praises for the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio

Producer Bhushan Kumar also spoke about the characters saying that the trio certainly adds a different and new charm to the story. He also pointed out how they have highlighted the comic angle in the posters and are surely going to surprise the fans with this new twist in the story. This film is an honest tribute to BR Chopra and even though the plot is similar about a man being caught between two women, the two films do not resemble each other.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.

Also Read: Ananya Panday opens up about prepping for Pati Patni Aur Woh

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki…

‘I crave for versatility as an actor’: Bhumi…

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik, Bhumi and…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee reveals…

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya's…

Rajkummar Rao reveals why he did not take up…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification