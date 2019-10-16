On Tuesday, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the character posters of their lead actors. While Bhumi Pednekar showed her simple side as the Patni and Ananya oozed the oomph for the Woh part, someone who surely grabbed all the eyeballs was Kartik Aaryan. The actor’s de-glam avatar and his transformation have just become the talk of the town.



Now we hear that the reel Pati, Patni aur Woh are going to walk the ramp tonight for an ongoing fashion show. The three leads of PPAW are going to walk for none other than the maverick fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duos are known for their exquisite creations and this time they wanted their showstoppers to be special. Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya all three are fashionistas in their own way and Kartik has always topped the list of the best-dressed celebs in men. No wonder, the designer duo collaborated with the cast of PPAW and decided to make their show extra special tonight on the runway. Now we wonder if Kartik is going to be walking the ramp in his Chintu Tyagi look with a moustache or without it. Either way, he’s surely going to set the stage on fire.

Pati Patni Aur Woh seems to have garnered a lot of attention from netizens and industry folks alike. The retelling of this classic comic caper is being highly awaited and it releases on December 6, 2019.

Also Read: Producer Bhushan Kumar is all praises for the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio