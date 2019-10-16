Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.10.2019 | 10:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar to feature in the remake of this Tamil film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar has been roped in for the remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 (2017). The film will be directed by the #MeToo accused Susi Ganesan who made the original film as well. The crime thriller will be shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow.

Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Kumar to feature in the remake of this Tamil film

 

The first installment of Thiruttu Payale which released in 2006 was remade in Hindi titled Shortcut Romeo with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. This film also marked the Bollywood directorial debut of Susi Ganesan. Thiruttu Payale 2 is the story of an honest police officer who is behind a man who blackmails women for money. The film features Bobby Simha and Amala Paul in the lead.

Viineet Kumar who gained popularity after his performance in Mukkabaaz has several interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor recently made his digital debut with the Netflix original series Bard of Blood. Viineet Kumar will also be seen in the upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. The actor is also shooting for Janhvi Kapoor starrer Kargil Girl which is scheduled to release in 2020.

Also Read: Bard of Blood cast trained by ex-commandos; reveals Vineet Singh

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki…

Viineet Kumar starrer Aadhar to be screened…

‘I crave for versatility as an actor’: Bhumi…

Bhumi Pednekar learns Haryanvi from her…

Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi…

Sanjay Kapoor reveals why Shanaya Kapoor did…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification