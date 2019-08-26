Over the years, Priyanka Chopra has forayed into music, Hollywood, digital, producing etc. The actress has always been a part of something that she finds interesting. Now, with her global scale fan following, the actress seems to be taking the opportunity to launch her global makeup line next year. As per reports, the actress is reportedly working on launching her makeup line which will include – lip colours, mascaras, foundation and highlighters. The actress also will be including organic skincare as well.

Priyanka Chopra has been reportedly working on this venture for a really long time. The actress has always been a big believer of using DIY ubtans [face masks] made with home products like yogurt, turmeric, honey, gram flour among others. The plan is to take the skincare routines from India on global scale. As of lipsticks, the actress is working on colours that will suit different skin types and textures and for each skin tone.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will appear in The Sky Is Pink, based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, which will premiere at The Toronto International Film Festival in September. The “Gala Presentation” film, which she additionally co-produced is the only official selection from Asia at the festival this year. The actress will also produce and star in an untitled wedding comedy set in India, co-produced by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal.