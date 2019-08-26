Anushka Sharma has recently started a hugely impressive digital campaign called Love and Light Project aimed at spreading good vibes on the internet and in society at large. This initiative has definitely become the talk of the town. She wants to start a community of like-minded people who want to spread goodness and wants to be extremely collaborative to affect social change. Anushka is set to roll out several trendsetting ideas that propagate the need for positivity, inclusivity, and kindness and one such initiative will see her launching a ‘Love and Light’ Nush (her apparel entrepreneurship venture) clothing collection.

Anushka gave us an exclusive sneak peek to this new collection and it looks like the actress is set to promote kindness and inclusivity through her clothing business venture. Anushka is seen wearing a T-Shirt with the words ‘Be the Kind, Who is Kind’ written on it. An entire new clothing collection inspired by her thought is being designed by the Nush team. The collection will be available soon and Anushka is giving a pre-booking option to like-minded individuals who would like to sport this T-shirt and promote positivity in society. This new collection will be on positive thoughts and philosophies.

“Anushka wants to promote all things positive with her Love and Light Project. The campaign will have several online and offline initiatives and this new clothing range within her existing apparel business venture, Nush, is aimed at creating more like-minded champions of positivity in society. People wearing clothes from this new range will promote the need for goodness, kindness, and happiness and they will increase the touchpoints of positive conversation within their friends and communities. Anushka wants the focus on positivity to become a nationwide talking point. Several more ideas are currently being structured by her that would keep increasing this conversation online and offline” informs a source.

Anushka Sharma’s social media is most definitely turning out to be the happiest place on the internet. Her social media is a complete mirror image of what Anushka is as a person and it gives a glimpse of her state of mind. We can assume that it strongly indicates the current, content phase of her Light and her positive energy is infectious to us all. Anushka has always been a thought leader in her own right as she dabbles various hats. From being an actor, producer, animal rights activist and an entrepreneur, Anushka seems to be approaching all the aspects of her life with only positivity and inclusivity. Love and Light Project will be a digital thought-starter for the internet to converse on all things positive.

