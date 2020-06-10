Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas condemns child abuse, asks people to report cases in their proximity

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a strong advocate for human rights and with the cases of child abuse increasing during the lockdown, she couldn’t help but voice her concerns. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also the Goodwill Ambassador at the United Nations and has done a marvelous job with the role. In her recent tweet, she highlighted the horrors of the society.

She tweeted, “The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. You can Help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it.Protect our children  #Childline”

Take a look at her tweets.

Voicing her opinion on child abuse, Priyanka Chopra Jonas earned a lot of respect on social media.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls how people thought ‘Tinka Tinka’ was sung by her and not Alisha Chinai

