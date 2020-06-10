Like other industries, the entertainment industry is also severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown. The daily wage earners of the industry, such as background dancers, makeup artistes and more, are roughly hit, and are mostly running out of work and funds.

Several film and TV bodies have earlier come forward in their aid, and numerous big names from the industry, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, have contributed. Shahid Kapoor has now pitched in, and reportedly, has already transferred money into the bank accounts of a number of background dancers.

As per the report, Shahid made a list of distressed background dancers who worked with him in the past. Right from his debut film Ishq Vishk to present, innumerable number of dancers have worked with him. Around 40 of them, in utmost distress, was shortlisted, and received the money directly. We hear the actor will continue to support them for the coming few months.

Apart from this, Shahid is also said to have extended helping hands towards 20 dancers from choreographer Bosco Martis' troup and 20 from Ahmed Khan's group as well.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.