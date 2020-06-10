Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.06.2020 | 1:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Akshay Kumar to launch Nashik City Police’s online health monitoring system for its personnel

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar has been very generously donating to the relief funds ever since the Coronavirus outbreak. He has made sure to reach out to as many people as possible to extend his helping hand. Now, he has come forward to launch an online system to ensure the safety of Nashik City Police’s personnel. Awaiting the release of his action-packed cop film, Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is doing as much as he can for the cops too.

Akshay Kumar to launch Nashik City Police’s online health monitoring system for its personnel

He will be launching Nashik City Police’s online health monitoring system with the Nashik Police Commissioner, Vishwas Nangare Patil. The launch will be held online and Akshay Kumar along with the commissioner and the CEO of GOQii, Vishal Gondal, will be leading the event. Slated to be held on June 11, this is surely a breakthrough to make sure that the personnel are safe while they put their lives on the line to protect the citizens.

Akshay Kumar will have surely won a lot of hearts after this.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar is the only Indian star to feature in Forbes 2020 highest paid celebrities list

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sunita Kapoor shares unseen pictures of her…

EXCLUSIVE: “Vijay's fans are going to be…

Throwback video: Deepika Padukone rehearses…

Sonu Sood responds to reports of being…

Mumbai Police has an answer to Hrithik…

Varun Dhawan shares pictures from 1920 and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification