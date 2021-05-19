At the beginning of the month, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas had kickstarted a fundraiser to aid in COVID-19 relief for India amid the raging second wave of the pandemic. Now, the actress took to her social media handle to pen a thank you note as the fundraiser has collected over USD 3 million.

Priyanka revealed that with the fund collected they were able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders, and even manpower for 10 vaccination centers that would help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over the next months.

“Thank you to every single one of you who have donated and made these actions possible… please know that you have helped save lives. With your support we’ve now accelerated our fundraiser to $3 Million (22cr INR),” Priyanka Chopra added along with the update on the fund.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's fundraiser was amplified by several Hollywood stars including Hugh Jackman, Reese Witherspoon, Richard Madden, and others.

