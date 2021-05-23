Bollywood Hungama

ZEE5 to stream much-awaited Friends: The Reunion in India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

ZEE5, India’s home-grown video streaming platform announced today that Friends: The Reunion will exclusively premiere on the platform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are extremely excited to bring ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. ‘FRIENDS’ is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘FRIENDS’ fans in India. ZEE5 is the home of entertainment for millions and fans across regions and languages can enjoy ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ from the safety of their home.”

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27 in the US, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Friends: The Reunion will feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

