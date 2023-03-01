comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Alia Bhatt’s look in Karan Johar’s romantic song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to be modelled on Sridevi in Chandni

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt’s look in Karan Johar’s romantic song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to be modelled on Sridevi in Chandni

By Subhash K. Jha -

Just yesterday we had reported that Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh had headed out to shoot a romantic song sequence in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, as the stars are gearing up to shoot for the track, we managed to get some details on what to expect from Alia’s look in it. Interestingly, the reference point for Alia’s look in the song is Sridevi in Yash Chopra’s Chandni.

This romantic duet would be Karan Johar’s homage to his mentor and guru Yash Chopra.A source close to Karan Johar informs that Karan has selected Sridevi in Yash Chopra’s Chandni as the role model for Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Manish Malhotra will be clothing Alia in a chiffon saree, a la Sridevi. Alia will wear a minimalist look as she emotes to a Pritam love ballad.

As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Dharma Productions the film will see Karan Johar returning to the directorial chair after his last outing in 2020.

SCOOP: Karan Johar to fly to Kashmir with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Raha to shoot a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

