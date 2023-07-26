Actress Priya Ahuja, who is widely known for playing Rita Reporter in Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made a public announcement about her official resignation from the show. For the unversed, Ahuja, who is also the wife of TMKOC’s former director Malav Rajda, has been absent from the show for the last eight months.

Priya Ahuja calls Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers “sadist” after resigning; reveals husband Malav Rajda quit show due to “misbehaviour”

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Priya commented on her absence from the Sab TV comedy show and asserted, “It’s been eight months and I have not heard from the makers or informed whether or not I am part of the show. I tried to contact producer Asit Modi and operations head Sohil Ramani enquiring about their plan, but they didn’t bother to reply to my messages.”

She further added, “I then dropped them an official resignation, clarifying that I am no longer a part of the show. They didn’t even reply to it. I think they were waiting for me to get tired and take a step like this. And after my resignation, I was sure that the makers will replace me with some other actor within two days. And that’s what has happened. They have brought back the track of Rita and have cast another actor. That’s how they are. They are sadists who like to do such things.”

She continued and said, “I was removed from the show because I am Malav’s wife. But I did not come to this city to be someone’s wife. How can they do that to an artist? Even though my husband was the director of the show, I never crossed the boundary. I always behaved like any other actor on the set. But Asit ji definitely mixed up my personal and professional life. Because Malav left the show, they did all this to me.”

Priya also shed some light on Malav’s exit from the show. She recalled, “Malav had been part of the show since the start. He gave 14 years to it despite being unhappy with certain things. There were several episodes of misbehaviour which left him disappointed, and he was contemplating quitting for a long time. But Asit ji jaane nahi dete the. However, one day he finally decided to put in his papers after his patience reached the saturation point.”

She explained, “He was on a one-month notice period but 15 days later, Asit ji told Malav through Sohil not to come to the set from the next day. He anyway was leaving, but the way Asit ji made it a point to remove him from the show, all of a sudden, was disheartening for Malav and he cried that day. TMKOC was like a child to him.”

Also Read: Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Priya Ahuja and Jennifer Mistry collaborate for music video featuring Paras Chabbra; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.