Prime Video announces the global premiere of the second season of the hit Amazon Original series Made in Heaven, starting 10 August. Set in New Delhi, the show beautifully brings to life the magnificence of the Great Indian weddings in the city. With the new season, the International Emmy-nominated series will delve deeper into the lives of its characters who navigate the complexities of organizing and celebrating marriages while their own lives unfold in unexpected ways. As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season Two will beautifully reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with the new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “There are certain shows that become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. They ignite broader discussions and the characters become a part of our family. Made in Heaven is that show for us and we are thrilled to announce the return of this critically acclaimed franchise which received immense love and appreciation from audiences, not just in India but across the world. The next instalment of the show will present a perfect mosaic of stories that blend tradition and modernity, coupled with a layered, immersive and an emotional narrative. It’s a true privilege to work with such gifted, collaborative and passionate storytellers and we are confident that the new season of the show will not just entertain but provoke, inspire, and uplift our audiences.”

“Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it’s a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community.” said, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Show Creators. “Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last.”

“Through season two of Made in Heaven, we aimed to dive deep into the lives of its characters and examine the aspirations, struggles, and dreams that are often overshadowed by the grandeur of the Great Indian weddings. It looks closely at what transpires behind the scenes of lavish weddings and gives us a thought-provoking overview. Can’t wait for the return of our International Emmy Nominated series on 10th August!”, said Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Media & Entertainment.

