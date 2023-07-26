Dance reality Super Dancers which also includes child contestants is currently mired in controversy after the judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor were seen asking sexually explicit questions and making inappropriate remarks about the kid’s parents on national television. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken legal action against the makers of the dance reality show, the judges, and the channel Sony Entertainment Television under section 3 of CPCR, POCSO act 2012, among others over their behaviour.

Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor get accused of asking sexually explicit questions to a kid on national television; NCPCR takes legal action

In a video clip, which found its way on social media, the judges were seen discussing about the smelly underpants of the kid contestant as well as his father. While their constant comments and remarks about the underwear left the father embarrassed, the kid went on to reveal that the mother often asks the father to remove his trousers and hits him in his bottom. The video clip went on to become viral on social media with many of the netizens expressing their displeasure and disappointment over telecasting this inappropriate behaviour on national television.

As per the notice issued by NCPCR, which was shared by ANI, the notice read that they have issued legal action against the channel, makers of the show as well as the judges, as it read, “The Commission has come across a video on Twitter from your kid's dance show called Super Dancer Chapter 3 which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, wherein it is seen that the judges on the show were asking the minor child vulgar and sexually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage. Further, the Commission on viewing the said video observes that all the questions asked to the minor child were inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children.”

Child is made to deliver vulgar remarks on parents on stage in a kid show

Everyone laughs and the episode is available for all ages on YouTube!#BollywoodKiGandagi are not role models. They are biggest enemies of Vishwaguru vision. Destroyer of our kidspic.twitter.com/49K7RzSWzr — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) July 24, 2023



Furthermore it said, “In view of the above, the Commission deems it appropriate to take cognizance U/s 13 ()() of CPCR Act, 2005 and observes that your channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further, the Commission also observes that the said content also violates the Commission's guidelines "Guidelines for Child And Adolescent Participation In The Entertainment Industry And Any Commercial Entertainment Activity.”

NCPCR has written to Sony Pictures Networks over a video on social media showing a clip from an episode of the children's dance show Super Dancer -Chapter 3 which aired on Sony Entertainment Television where judges were allegedly seen asking a minor "vulgar & sexually explicit"… pic.twitter.com/0w6KwEF6Ye — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023



Super Dancer airs on Sony Entertainment Television and the show is currently in its third season.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pull one over on Zeenat Aman and their mischievous prank will remind you of your childhood!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.