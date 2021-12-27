Superstar Akshay Kumar released Bellbottom this year, at a time when cinemas were operating at 50% occupancy and the crucial state of Maharashtra was shut. As expected, the film’s business was underwhelming. However, his Diwali release, Sooryavanshi, emerged as the first big hit of Bollywood this year and revived the cinema business. His digital film, Atrangi Re, too received a positive response. His fans and the industry are now looking forward to his next film, Prithviraj produced by Yash Raj Films. The historical drama is all set to release on January 21, 2022, and is one of the most awaited films next year.

As per a source, the trailer of the film which was scheduled to be released on 27th December has been deferred. The source told Bollywood Hungama, “The teaser of Prithviraj was released on November 15 and met with a great response. It gave an indication about the scale and grandeur. Now, the theatrical trailer will provide viewers with a proper idea of the story and setting, and moreover, it will introduce the characters. The focus, of course, would be on Akshay Kumar’s character.”

The source revealed, “Initially, the plan was to release the trailer on December 27. However, now, the release date has been deferred by a few days.”

The source continued, “However, the trailer will be out this week, before the year 2021 ends. The producers, Yash Raj Films, will take a call on this aspect in a day or two and announce.”

Meanwhile, the trade is abuzz that the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 might result in a few changes in the release plans as well. A trade expert said, “If the numbers continue to escalate, night curfew, which has been enforced in some states, might be extended even after the New Year Holiday. And in the days to come, other states might also join the night curfew bandwagon. In such a scenario, big-ticket films might suffer as this restriction can affect the overall business. Prithviraj’s makers, too, are monitoring the situation and would take a call soon on whether they want to postpone the release of the film or whether they want to release the film on January 21 as planned.”

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj marks the debut of Manushi Chhillar. Besides Akshay Kumar and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in crucial roles.

Also Read: Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film and also the third YRF venture to release in IMAX

