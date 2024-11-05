Helena Luke, Mithun Chakraborty's first wife and known for her role in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mard', passes away in the USA.

Actress Helena Luke, who was Mithun Chakraborty’s first wife, died on Sunday in the USA. Dancer and actress Kalpana Iyer announced her passing on social media. Helena was best known for her performance in Amitabh Bachchan's 1985 film Mard. She was married to Mithun for four months, but their marriage ended within four months.

Helena's final Facebook post was made at 9:20 am on Sunday, where she expressed, “Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why, discombobulated.”

In a past interview, Helena referred to her four-month marriage to Mithun as a "hazy dream." She told Stardust Magazine, “I only wish it hadn’t happened; he was the one who brainwashed me into believing he was the man for me, and unfortunately, he succeeded.” Despite rumors of a possible reconciliation with Mithun, Helena stated, “I’ll never go back to him, even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony; it was a nightmare, and it’s over.”

Mithun, who had assured Helena’s father that he would treat her like the "ninth wonder of the world,” ended up leaving her feeling abandoned. In the interview, she expressed, “I truly believed him when he said he loved me. But as I got to know him better, I realized he only loved himself. He was extremely immature, and although I was years younger, I felt much older. He was very possessive and accused me of secretly seeing my ex-boyfriend Javed. I would get frustrated trying to convince him that I wasn’t, but I couldn’t change his deeply rooted suspicions. Eventually, I understood that he had a guilt complex; he was cheating on me and assumed I was doing the same.”

According to reports, Helena's final social media post indicated that she was not in good health, and her failure to seek timely medical treatment contributed to her passing.

