On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day which is on 28th May, the ethereally gorgeous Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by UNICEF to spread awareness on this burning issue in our country. Manushi will be leading UNICEF’s global initiative called the Red Dot Challenge – a symbol adopted by the world body to depict menstrual cycle – in India. She will be promoting the need to educate girls with all information on maintaining hygiene, constructing adequate sanitation facilities, and providing quick access to feminine hygiene products.

Manushi, who won the Miss World crown in 2017, seventeen years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India, has been roped in by UNICEF because she runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene called Project Shakti that works tirelessly across several states of India.

Manushi, says, “Girls and women menstruate. They always have and always will. Yet taboos, myths, and misinformation continue to surround something that is so natural. These taboos may have far-reaching consequences, especially on young girls. They can prevent them from going to school, and participating in everyday activities and social and religious gatherings. In this day and age, ‘coming of age’ should not have any restrictions or obstacles.”

Manushi is set to debut in Bollywood with the highly anticipated big-ticket historical entertainer called Prithviraj opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, who plays Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. She will be playing the royal Princess Sanyogita, whose tales of beauty mesmerised an entire nation.

