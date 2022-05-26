Gaten Matarazzo, who appears as Dustin Henderson in the Netflix thriller series Stranger Things, recently announced that he will be making his return to Broadway this summer in the Tony Award-winning production of Dear Evan Hansen.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo returns to broadway for Dear Evan Hansen

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 19-year-old actor will mark his return to the Great White Way as Jared Kleinman, the sarcastic (and slightly inappropriate) friend of titular character Evan Hansen, on July 19. The role follows Matarazzo’s 2011 Broadway debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, as well as roles in the 2013 Godspell cast and the 2014 revival of Les Misérables.

The Stranger Things star will reportedly be joined by the return of Ann Sanders as Cynthia Murphy, Noah Kieserman and Ciara Alyse Harris as Connor Murphy and Alana Beck, respectively, from the show’s North American tour. “Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company,” Matarazzo said in a statement. “This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Zachary Noah Piser, Talia Simone Robinson, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Manoel Felciano, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen. The titular character is portrayed by Zachary Noah Piser, the first Asian American actor to inhabit the role of Evan Hansen.

Meanwhile, Gaten Matarazzo is gearing up for season 4 of Stranger Things, which releases its first set of episodes this Friday.

Also Read: Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo reveals fourth surgery for cleidocranial dysplasia was a complete success

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.