Last Updated 13.11.2020 | 9:17 AM IST

Pratik Gandhi’s next titled Ravan Leela directed by Hardik Gajjar to release in 2020

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pen Studios is known for producing relatable high-concept films such as Kahaani, Helicopter Eela, Namaste England and The Accidental Prime Minister. Touted to be a strong content driven entertainer the makers have announced their next Ravan Leela starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, who is also known for this remarkable performance in Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story.

Pratik Gandhi’s next Ravan Leela directed by Hardik Gajjar to release in 2020

Ravan Leela is helmed by Hardik Gajjar films and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar. Known for producing meaningful cinema, Dr. Jayantilal Gada shares, "The film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. It's a strong content driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited with the outcome."

Director Hardik Gajjar says, “I believe there are many ways of story telling, I have tried something new and I hope audiences like it”. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release soon in 2020.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Scam1992 actor Pratik Gandhi speaks about the thin line between confidence and overconfidence

