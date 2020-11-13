Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan’s Radhe will be his darkest cop film to date

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

While Chulbul Pandey in the Dabanng series has a lot to smile, laugh and prank about, in Radhe,  Salman plays a very serious cop. We will seldom see him smile or joke around, and he will not sing songs either.

Salman Khan’s Radhe will be his darkest cop film to date

Says director Prabhudeva, “It had to be a different cop from the one that Salman Sir plays in Dabangg. Otherwise Radhe would look like  just an extension of Dabangg. We’ve made sure this cop is different, more serious.”

Apparently, Radhe is a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan’s cop act in Zanjeer? “Not in any direct way. But yes, both Inspector Vijay and Inspector no-nonsense. They take their duty very seriously and they don’t spare criminals,” says Prabhu.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda wrap up Radhe ahead of the schedule

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

