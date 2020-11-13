Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.11.2020 | 9:17 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades tells NCB they have never consumed or peddled drugs

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time on Thursday. During the investigation, she denied having ever consumed or peddled drugs. The officials will be recording her statements on Friday.

Talking to a news channel, a NCB official said that she has reportedly distanced herself from her brother Agisilaos Demetriades. Her brother is the NCB custody in two cases for the alleged procurement, storage and sale of drugs.

A few days ago, the NCB officials had conducted a raid at Arjun Rampal's house in Mumbai where Gabriella stays with him and recovered some drugs. When asked about the same, Gabriella said that she is not aware of them. She reportedly also said that Arjun Rampal has never consumed drugs.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal will be questioned by the NCB on Friday at 10 am. The NCB had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search at Rampal's residence and questioned the actor's driver.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal summoned on Friday, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades arrives at the NCB office for second round of questioning in alleged drugs case

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra dies by suicide…

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to…

Bombay HC issues ad interim relief in Amyra…

Delhi HC to hear petition filed by 34…

Maniesh Paul joins Varun Dhawan and Kiara…

Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in Ashutosh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification