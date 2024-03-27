Pratik Gandhi reveals why he said yes to Madgoan Express; says, “I am exploring this genre for the first time”

Pratik Gandhi is currently being seen in Madgoan Express. He is kicked about the film. “It is an out and out comedy with lots of physical and situational humour amongst three friends. I am exploring this genre for the first time on screen. I love comedy and have explored different aspects of comedy on Gujarati stage. But I’m putting myself out there on screen with this genre for the first time and I am excited to see how far I can entertain the audience with this one.”

Pratik Gandhi reveals why he said yes to Madgoan Express; says, “I am exploring this genre for the first time”

Pratik believes that physical and slapstick comedy is a difficult genre. It requires a strong discipline and a completely objective approach on an actor’s part towards the performance while performing. An actor should know when to stop in comedy. I always wanted to explore this genre and when Kunal Khemu narrated the script I loved it could put my faith on his vision. Hopefully it reaches to the audience and they enjoy it.”

Pratik is full of praise for his Madgaon Express director Kunal Khemu. “I have been following and watching Kunal’s work since a long time and have been an admirer of his comic timing and strong hold on the sub-genre of comedy. He is a multi-talented artiste. With Madgaon Express, he is also venturing in writing, direction, lyric writing and singing (for one song in the film). I could sense his strong and clear vision in the narration itself. And believe me, it was a fun and enriching journey shooting this film with Kunal as a director

He hit it off instantly with his co-stars. “With Divyendu Sharma and Avinash Tiwari it felt like I was meeting my school friends after a long time. Though we all met each other for the first time on this film the buddy code kicked in almost instantly which I hope has translated in the film too.”

Also Read: Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express available for only Rs. 150 today

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.