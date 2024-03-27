comscore
Last Updated 27.03.2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Anupam Kher onboards Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara for Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

The upcoming Anupam Kher directorial movie Tanvi The Great has created good anticipation amongst the audiences. After the news of Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani crafting the music, the makers have now announced that Keiko Nakahara as the DOP on Tanvi The Great which is quite exciting.

DOP Keiko Nakahara shares, "When I read the script of Tanvi The Great, I connected with it immediately. The story's universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realised that as a Director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy."

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Tanvi The Great is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher ropes in Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani for Tanvi The Great

