Madgaon Express, a comedy entertainer directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has made waves in Indian cinema. The film has opened to some positive reviews from audiences and critics for its rib-tickling humour and strong performances. Set against the backdrop of Goa, the film follows the misadventures of childhood friends Divyenndu aka Dodo, Pratik aka Pinku, and Avinash aka Ayush, offering a joyous ride filled with laughter and camaraderie.

Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express available for only Rs. 150 today

Adding to the excitement, Excel Entertainment now has announced that audiences can now enjoy the film for just Rs 150 with the special IPL offer - 'I. Pay. Less' at select cinemas with terms and conditions apply. The offer is valid only for today.

Also starring Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, the film promises to evoke laughter and joy in viewers of all ages. As Madgaon Express continues to win hearts, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of cinema, offering an escape filled with laughter and friendship.

Yesterday, Kunal Kemmu shared an emotional note on the response Madgaon Express is getting. He wrote on Instagram, “From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi.”

