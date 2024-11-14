Prime Video, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, today announced the global premiere date of its upcoming Hindi film, Agni. An Excel Entertainment production, the film is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and is helmed by Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, in addition to Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah playing pivotal roles. The much-anticipated film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 6.

Being India’s first film on firefighters, Agni is a cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters. In the film, a city is engulfed by a mysterious surge in fires, Vitthal [Pratik Gandhi] and his brother-in-law, Samit [Divyenndu], a hotshot policeman, begrudgingly join forces to unravel the escalating crisis. Amidst the flames, the film beautifully explores Vithal's emotional journey in his fight for respect—from the world around him and within his own family—ultimately showcasing the unyielding spirit of those who risk everything to protect others.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Manish Menghani, Director of content Licensing, at Prime Video India, says, “With Agni, we are thrilled to present an inspiring story that seamlessly blends high-stakes drama with powerful themes of courage, unity and resilience. This film is a unique portrayal of first responders, where the human drama unfolds amid life and death situations, all seen through a cinematic and visually stunning narrative. This is a story about firefighters who not only face external fires but also fight heart-wrenching personal battles. Agni is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering impactful and relatable stories that foster a much deeper connection with audiences at large. We are also excited about our long-term collaboration with Excel Entertainment, as we continue to drive our mission of bringing compelling content to viewers worldwide.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, share, “We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities. The film goes much beyond action, exploring the bonds and conflicts that emerge when lives are on the line. This groundbreaking project has been masterfully helmed by the genius Rahul Dholakia and our prime stars Pratik and Divyenndu, who will surely leave audiences worldwide intrigued. There couldn’t have been a better partner than our long-time collaborator Prime Video to bring this film on a global stage.”

