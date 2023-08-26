In the video, the teacher can be seen asking the children to slap their classmate because he did not know the maths table.

A private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been accused of inciting religious hatred among children after she instructed them to slap their Muslim classmates. The incident, which has been caught on camera, has sparked outrage on social media and drawn condemnation from Bollywood celebrities.

In the video, the teacher can be seen asking the children to slap their classmate because he did not know the maths table. She also makes several derogatory remarks about Muslims. The child can be seen crying as he is slapped by the other students.

Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "This woman is seriously sick and mentally unstable. Such people should not be allowed around children. Let alone being a teacher." Meanwhile, Renuka Shahane, wrote, "That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country."

That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 25, 2023

In addition, Swara Bhasker penned a note, which read, "Getting the father of the victim child from Muzaffarnagar @muzafarnagarpol to write and sign that he will not take legal action against a teacher named Tripta Tyagi is just an attempt to save the accused teacher. The video is proof that a serious crime has been committed under the POCSO Act. DO YOUR JOB Muzaffarnagar Police!"

Reacting to the incident, Swastika Mukherjee said, "A teacher!!! This is what it has come to. How are we going to recover from this?” while Prakash Raj wrote, "The darkest side of HUMANITY we are getting into. Aren't you worried #justasking."

The police have registered a case against the teacher under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The school's principal has also been questioned by the police.

