comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.08.2023 | 9:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Prakash Raj, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs condemn Muzaffarnagar teacher’s incitement of religious hatred in school

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Prakash Raj, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs condemn Muzaffarnagar teacher’s incitement of religious hatred in school

en Bollywood News Prakash Raj, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs condemn Muzaffarnagar teacher’s incitement of religious hatred in school

In the video, the teacher can be seen asking the children to slap their classmate because he did not know the maths table.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been accused of inciting religious hatred among children after she instructed them to slap their Muslim classmates. The incident, which has been caught on camera, has sparked outrage on social media and drawn condemnation from Bollywood celebrities.

Prakash Raj, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs condemn Muzaffarnagar teacher's incitement of religious hatred in school

Prakash Raj, Urmila Matondkar and other celebs condemn Muzaffarnagar teacher’s incitement of religious hatred in school

In the video, the teacher can be seen asking the children to slap their classmate because he did not know the maths table. She also makes several derogatory remarks about Muslims. The child can be seen crying as he is slapped by the other students.

Urmila Matondkar tweeted, "This woman is seriously sick and mentally unstable. Such people should not be allowed around children. Let alone being a teacher." Meanwhile, Renuka Shahane, wrote, "That vile teacher should be behind bars! Instead, she might just get a national teacher's award for promoting national integration! Kafkaesque!! Cry, my beloved country."

In addition, Swara Bhasker penned a note, which read, "Getting the father of the victim child from Muzaffarnagar @muzafarnagarpol to write and sign that he will not take legal action against a teacher named Tripta Tyagi is just an attempt to save the accused teacher. The video is proof that a serious crime has been committed under the POCSO Act. DO YOUR JOB Muzaffarnagar Police!"

Reacting to the incident, Swastika Mukherjee said, "A teacher!!! This is what it has come to. How are we going to recover from this?” while Prakash Raj wrote, "The darkest side of HUMANITY we are getting into. Aren't you worried #justasking."

The police have registered a case against the teacher under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The school's principal has also been questioned by the police.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, and other celebs react to Manipur video of Koki women being paraded around naked going viral

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan and Dinesh Vijan to join hands to…

Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS reuniting…

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to join Nayanthara,…

Palak Tiwari becomes first Indian woman…

Lyricist Dev Kohli, known for Hum Aapke Hain…

Anushka Sen appointed Honorary Brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification