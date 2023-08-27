Preity Zinta took to her social media handle and dedicated a post to her late father-in-law Jon Swindle.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has mourned the loss of her father-in-law, Jon Swindle.

Zinta shared a throwback photo of herself with Swindle on Instagram, along with an emotional message. "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor," she wrote. "I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favorite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun."

She added, "Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family. The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace."

Her fans and friends have expressed their condolences on social media. “My deepest condolences to you and Gene. What a lovely photograph exudes so much love,” wrote actress Celina Jaitly. Simultaneously, Sussanne Khan commented, “so sorry to you and Gene for your loss pree.. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The photo shows Zinta and Swindle posing for the camera with an ear-to-ear smile. They appear to be at an Indian festival. For the unversed, Zinta married Gene Goodenough, Swindle's son, in 2016. The couple has two twins, Jai and Gia.

