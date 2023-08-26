'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' will be the next song from Jawan to release.

Post the super success of Pathaan, there has been keen excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s next release, Jawan. The anticipation for the Atlee Kumar directorial venture has been increasing each passing week after the makers released the prevue of the film. It indicated that the movie is going to be a complete mass affair with SRK portraying different avatars.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is 169 minutes long; gets UA certificate from CBFC

Now, some more details about Jawan are out. It is learnt that the movie is 2 hours, 49 minutes and 14 seconds long, which comes down to 169.14 minutes. One must take note that this is the runtime of only the Hindi version of the movie. It will also be releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages. The movie has received a UA certificate from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that SRK, Nayanthara and music composer Anirudh Ravichander will be attending a special audio launch event for Jawan in Chennai on August 30.

While there has been much talk among the cinegoers on whether the makers of Jawan will release the final trailer, SRK, just some time back, shared a teaser of the film’s next song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya,’ which will be released in the days to come. This will be the third song from the film to be launched after ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chaleya’.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will be released in theatres worldwide on September 7.

