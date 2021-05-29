The 2020 Creators For Change YouTube Original Documentary which focusses on Michelle Obama, in conversation with Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Liza Koshy and Thembe Mahlaba, has been nominated under the category of Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards to be aired on streaming services Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) and Paramount+ on 25th June 2021.

The nominated series tracked the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education. Prior to her rendezvous with Michelle Obama, Prajakta had travelled to Lucknow and interacted with the students of Prerna Foundation to get a better perspective on the challenges of education in smaller districts and towns of India.

Aside from this massive feat, her maiden acting innings will be recognised globally with her short film, 'Khayali Pulao', being screened at North America's oldest and most prestigious Indian film festival, the New York Indian Film Festival which will be held from June 4 to June 13, 2021. The film, produced by One Digital Entertainment, revolves around a 17-year-old small-town girl’s attempt to get into the local girl's handball team. The film navigates between her struggles as an amateur handball enthusiast to her triumph in breaking ancient stereotypes and traditional archetypes associated with womenfolk. With grassroot-level girl empowerment forming the crux of the narrative, the film which won critical acclaim subjectively touched upon themes like the inevitability of freedom of choice, the banishment of archaic prejudices, and the importance of street hustle.

Prajakta Koli states, “This news is unbelievable. The Emmys are such prestigious awards. Being nominated for a project this special is a win in itself. Big hugs to YouTube and Michelle Obama for giving me the opportunity of being a part of something so amazing. Another very special project has been ‘Khayali Pulao’. A film, very very close to my heart. Getting noticed across the globe on such a precious platform is our honour. Thanks to the jury of the New York Indian Film Festival.”

On the work front, after her notable acting stint in Netflix’s Mismatched, Prajakta will be seen essaying a pivotal role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

