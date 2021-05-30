The second wave of Covid-19 has begun to ebb in the country at present. But the way the virus led to extreme devastation has prompted most people to book their slots for vaccination. Sadly, with the shortage of the vaccine in the country at present, a very limited number of people are able to get the jab, especially those under the age of 45 years.

In the midst, Meera Chopra, it seems, tried to get her first dose of vaccination using unfair means. The actress was administered the vaccine yesterday at Thane, near Mumbai, in Parking Plaza vaccination center. She even posted a picture on her Twitter and Instagram account.

Nothing seemed fishy until it came to light that she got the vaccination by posing as a frontline worker. Niranjan Davkhare, MLC and BJP’s Thane unit president, on his social media, uploaded a picture of the identity card of Meera Chopra where her designation was mentioned as that of a supervisor. This ID card belonged to an agency called Om Sai Aarogya Care Pvt Ltd. According to Niranjan, Meera Chopra flashed this card in order to get the first dose.

In no time, Meera Chopra began to get criticized for her act. Because of the controversy, she immediately deleted her picture from her social media accounts.

Niranjan Davkhare then posted a video on his Facebook account yesterday and insisted that an enquiry be done on this episode. He demanded to know whether Meera Chopra has been indeed employed by Om Sai Aarogya Care Pvt Ltd or was the card given to her only to enable her to get the vaccination.

Meera Chopra is the second cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra and began her career by acting in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her debut in Bollywood with the horror comedy, Gang Of Ghosts (2014) followed by the horror flick, 1920: London (2016). She was last seen on the big screen in the much acclaimed courtroom drama, Section 375 (2019). Last month, her gritty web series, The Tattoo Murders, was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

20 days back, Meera Chopra had revealed that two of her cousins, in their early 40s, passed away after getting infected by Covid-19. An enraged Meera had said in an interview, “I lost two very close cousins not because of Coronavirus but because the medical infrastructure has totally crumbled down. My first cousin couldn’t get an ICU bed in Bengaluru for almost two days”.

