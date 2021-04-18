India is experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 as curfews have been announced once again in many states and a 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra until May 1. Many celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while some have recently recovered. Youtuber-actor Prajakta Koli informed her followers on April 18 that she has tested positive for the coronavirus despite 'taking precautions'.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “In spite of taking all necessary precautions, I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this evening. I am doing okay and am well taken care of by my family and doctors. Thank you so much for your love and concern. Please stay safe. Wear a mask.”

“Please stay safe. Wear a mask. Take care of your people and yourself,” the note was captioned.

Popular on social media with millions of followers especially on Youtube with the name MostlySane, Prajakta Koli made her Netflix debut with the romantic series Mismatched. Meanwhile, Prajakta will make her Bollywood debut in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

