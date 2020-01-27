Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2020 | 1:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Prabhas to team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga?

BySubhash K. Jha

Now that Saaho has clearly and incontestably under-performed at the box office, superstar Prabhas is moving ahead very cautiously. He has just completed an out-and-out romantic film entitled Jaan directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. For his next, Prabhas has gravitated towards none other than Sandeep Vanga who stirred up a hornet’s nest with his hate-story Arjun Reddy in Telugu and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

Prabhas to team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga

Since then Vanga has been at a loose end, trying to convince various superstars in Andhra and Mumbai to come on board for a dark script entitled Devil. It looks like he has finally convinced Prabhas to do his next film.

While details are yet to be known, and it is not clear whether Prabhas has okayed the aforementioned Devil project or something else, one thing is for certain, the Baahubali star won’t do any film that requires him to do anything misogynistic. In other words, Vanga will have to mend his ways to suit Prabhas’ stardom.

Also Read: Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Devil?

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Maidaan: After shooting for a schedule, is…

South Korean group EXO's singer Chen…

Shahid Kapoor is happy that Kabir Singh was…

Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep…

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Box Office – Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification