Ayushmann Khurrana calls wife Tahira Kashyap his victorious queen; discusses the challenges in their journey to battle cancer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana discusses the various challenges the couple has gone through in their journey to battle Tahira’s breast cancer. On Tahira’s new podcast show on Audible Suno, titled “My Ex-Breast”, the actor opens up about how he was always a strong person since childhood, but Tahira was very vulnerable. He talks about how proud he is of her emotional strength and willingness to fight breast cancer not only for herself, but for him and their two children -- Virajveer and Varushka.

In the episode titled “Yes Sir, it’s Cancer”, which discusses the events that went on when Tahira’s cancer was first detected, Ayushmann says, “Even though we were together in this fight, I was always so inspired by you and I saw that you’ve become even stronger than me and this transformation was a miracle and came at the right time and it gave you the strength to face everything head-on, and now you’re my victorious queen, standing in front of me.”

Ayushmann also spoke about the rollercoaster of emotions through the entire process and how they constantly leaned on each other during her recovery. She says “I’m admitting this to you, the only reason I got through was because of how calm and supportive you were through the whole journey”.

Also Read: From Article 15 to section 377, Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes the new decade with equality and pride 

