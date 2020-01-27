Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, released two weeks back, has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020. The new 5-6 weeks might not see any big grosser and all eyes are now set on March which will see the release of what seems like two sure-shot super-duper hits – the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi. Talking about Sooryavanshi, the buzz for the film is on another level from its announcement stage itself. The team of the film kept giving out updates at regular intervals and that also kept the interest going. The film is exactly two months from release and if sources are to be believed, the date of the trailer has also been locked.

A source close to the project says, “A little part of the film’s shoot is underway right now in Ooty, sans the film’s lead actors – Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It’s the last schedule after which director Rohit Shetty will dive into the post-production. He and his team are also busy cutting the trailer of the film. They’ll ensure that the trailer has all the ingredients required to up the excitement to insane levels and at the same time, not giving too much of the plot. Also, the film is shot on a grand scale and that will also be reflected in the promo.”

Sharing more light on trailer, the source reveals, “Around two weeks back, the team of the film had revealed on their page that the trailer will be out on February 27. They however quickly put it down. But it seems that the trailer will be out on the same day and exactly a month before the film’s release on March 27. Some might feel that a one-month window might be insufficient. But the fans need not be worried as this has been the case with all Rohit Shetty films in recent times. The trailer of Rohit’s last film Simmba, in fact, unveiled on December 3, 2018 and its release date was December 27! Same happened with Golmaal Again trailer, unveiled 29 days before release.”

There’s also a special reason behind this date. The source elaborates, “27 adds up to 9, Akshay’s lucky number. That’s why both the film and its trailer will be out on this date. The previous Akshay Kumar’s film, Good Newwz, released on December 27 and its trailer was out on November 18. Also, the trailer of his 2019 Independence Day release Mission Mangal was also out on July 28. All these dates add up to 9. So, he wants to continue with this tradition.”

Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He’s the third important character after Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn). The climax of Simmba showed the crossover as Singham comes to the rescue. And in the very final scene, Sooryavanshi was unveiled and this is how this film was launched. On the first anniversary of Simmba in December 2019, the team of the film released a teaser that showed a small glimpse of all three super cops coming together in an exciting gun battle, presumably in the finale of Sooryavanshi. Those few seconds of visuals created a frenzy and fans along with the trade and industry that the trailer will be even more exhilarating.

