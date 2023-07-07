comscore
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan to launch Project K teaser at San Diego Comic Con 2023

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan to launch Project K teaser at San Diego Comic Con 2023

The first glimpse will be launched on July 19 and a panel on July 20. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are set to appear at SDCC 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In one of the latest developments, Project K makers are going big for the teaser launch of the movie. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the exclusive footage will be premiered at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC).

According to a report in Variety, "Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the Project K team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Padukone, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed. The stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage."

“This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers informed the publication.

Nag Ashwin, director of the film, said, “We are thrilled to present Project K's debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for ‘Project K’ will be found.”

The first glimpse will be launched on July 19 and a panel on July 20. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan are set to appear at SDCC 2023.

